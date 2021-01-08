Facebook Twitter Instagram
  Benoît Gagnon est à nouveau en couple et voici avec qui!

Benoît Gagnon est à nouveau en couple et voici avec qui!

Benoît Gagnon n'est plus un coeur à prendre!

Quelques mois après sa rupture d'avec Jenna Shapiro, le populaire animateur a en effet retrouvé l'amour. Il a confirmé la bonne nouvelle vendredi matin à ses abonnés sur sa page Facebook!



Qui est donc l'heureuse élue? 

Il s'agit de la superbe mannequin Nathalie Sanschagrin. Voici quelques-unes de ses plus belles photos : 


Tous nos voeux de bonheur au nouveau couple!

Rappelons que Benoît Gagnon est le fier papa de trois enfants : Charles, Sophie et Mathieu. Ils sont trop beaux ensemble!


