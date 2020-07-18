Elisabeth Rioux est maman pour la première fois et partage une magnifique vidéo!

Bébé Wolfie McCormick a vu le jour!
Le 8 juillet dernier, la fondatrice de Hoaka Swimwear, l'entrepreneure Elisabeth Rioux, annonçait qu'elle était en train d'accoucher... Et depuis ce temps, silence radio via ses réseaux sociaux, de quoi réellement donner la frousse à ses fans, qui sont habitués d'avoir des nouvelles continuelles d'elle, chaque jour!
We might be like, one contraction away, For baby W to arrive in this world on this very day, I know it might hurt you but it's the price to pay, Team work will make this beautiful miracle happen today i swear @elisabethrioux proud as a family we will walk away🐺❤️. -Diary's of Papa lou
The creation of you ✨ after 23hours of pain came this little miracle, Wolfie Mccormick was born on July 8 at 22:16 ❤️ I’ll never forget everything it took to bring you to this world, I’m so grateful you’ve let me carry you.. Meeting you was the most incredible moment of my life, it is still unreal to me, I just can’t believe you exist 🌹 I love you to the moon and back 🌙 ps: this is just a 1 min version of the full video, you can find the full version on youtube link in my bio 🙏🏽
Aujourd'hui, c'est avec bonheur qu'on apprend que tout va pour le mieux pour la nouvelle maman et sa petite princesse, Wolfie Mccormick! C'est via Instagram que la belle influenceuse nous a appris la grande nouvelle de la naissance de son tout premier enfant, le 8 juillet dernier à 22h16, après 23 heures de travail.
Fidèle à elle-même, Elisabeth a documenté sa grossesse et la naissance de sa fille sur sa chaîne YouTube, de quoi nous faire verser quelques larmes de bonheur...
Le fier nouveau papa a aussi partagé une adorable photo avec sa petite puce, visiblement déjà gaga d'elle!
Tous nos voeux de bonheur à Elisabeth et son amoureux Bryan McCormick! On vous envoie beaucoup d'amour et on espère que votre «wolfpack» va prendre de l'expansion au fil des ans puisque vous êtes vraiment cute ensemble.
Never been so pumped for everything i'm aiming at so far in my life. With my daughter on the way and my wifey by my side i couldn't ask for better support. Oh wait yup i could, but met some amazing young and talented people that have the same vision and ambition to change things around here and the way we look at the world. This is only the beginning of my life and i will be forever grateful for each and every step of my process. I've been blessed with so manu difficulties and troubles along the way. The showed me what it felt like to be broken. But even though i see this life threw a broken lens i'll never let go in my pursuit of helping others and finding my peace through every single obstacle and the people who say i can't. In the end, i life worth living is a life where you look back and replace i should of by i did and it was a hell of journey baby 🚀🙏❤️. @elisabethrioux and Baby W my #1's 🧬.
Puisque les amoureux sont mignons à souhait, voici quelques photos d'eux!
Perfect portrait of an imperfectly perfect family 🥰 yesterday the sky was a good representation of what relations can be, abit of rain when we don’t agree on everything but it’s always preceded by the sun coming back brighter than ever to leave a beautiful rainbow and an unbelievable sunset 🌅 this sky, I wouldn’t exchange it for anything else, all of its imperfections make it perfect 🦋 i love you Bryan, Maylie, Royce&Luna who couldn’t there yesterday & obviously our little baby girl we can’t wait to meet you 🌿
Just out here trying to practice for the big day with this hottie pie 👀🥰. This amazing mama and our little baby girl are now both coming to the end of their big work of creating life together and i can't be enough proud of both of them ❤️. Super daddy is the most happy and lucky to have his super women and super daughter as family 🧬🔮🥰. I love you both already to last planet of the solar system and back 🚀❤️.
Belly cast experience was so nice to do haha. I laughed at eli's reactions to the cast solidifying on her the whole way through 😂🤗. If you didn't watch the video you should most def watch it on our youtube channel fam 🙋🏽♂️❤️. Now that the belly is solid as stone to prevail through time in real life and not only in our memories. We can most definitely say we ready for the the rest of the journey to arrive. i hope you all had a great weekend full of experiences, love and surrounded by all your favorite humans to chill with 🙏.
Today is the day, pregnancy is now officially at term & she could come anytime from now, we made it baby lou 🥰 thank you for being the best pregnancy partner I could ever dream of, I’m so blessed to have you by my side forever and I can’t believe how lucky all of our babies will be to have a daddy like you 🌹 this is just the start, she’s not even here yet & I’m already ready to be pregnant again I swear, it’s been amazing to create life & I can’t wait for the adventure we’re about to live.. it is clearly the most beautiful little cutie thing we could’ve ever created ✨
Happy easter from our family to yours 🐣 is it the moment I should start saying “first easter with our baby girl” on every holiday captions or am I supposed to wait till she’s born ? Can I do it twice ? 🤪 sending love to everyone spending the holiday alone, it could be worse.. you could be Luna today 🌙 🌸🤷🏼♀️💕 this is my dream team (only Royce and Maylie missing, wondering why they disappeared for the family photo 🤔) can’t wait till we are parents and we get to wear costumes everyday to make our princess happy, and obviously can’t wait till we have her wearing the worst costumes of all time just to look at those souvenirs when she’s a teenager and laugh all together .. omg life is so weirdly beautifully going fast 🥺🦢💕
Gender reveal day today, we are about to find out the sex of our baby and we’re so excited to live this moment with friends and family 💕 do you think it’ll be a girl or a boy ?! I think it’ll be a boy and Bryan thinks it’ll be a girl 🦄🌈 GIRL OR BOY ?! (If you already know keep it secret please please please) 🦋
