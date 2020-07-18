Elisabeth Rioux est maman pour la première fois et partage une magnifique vidéo!

Bébé Wolfie McCormick a vu le jour!

Le 8 juillet dernier, la fondatrice de Hoaka Swimwear, l'entrepreneure Elisabeth Rioux, annonçait qu'elle était en train d'accoucher... Et depuis ce temps, silence radio via ses réseaux sociaux, de quoi réellement donner la frousse à ses fans, qui sont habitués d'avoir des nouvelles continuelles d'elle, chaque jour!





Aujourd'hui, c'est avec bonheur qu'on apprend que tout va pour le mieux pour la nouvelle maman et sa petite princesse, Wolfie Mccormick! C'est via Instagram que la belle influenceuse nous a appris la grande nouvelle de la naissance de son tout premier enfant, le 8 juillet dernier à 22h16, après 23 heures de travail.

Fidèle à elle-même, Elisabeth a documenté sa grossesse et la naissance de sa fille sur sa chaîne YouTube, de quoi nous faire verser quelques larmes de bonheur...





Le fier nouveau papa a aussi partagé une adorable photo avec sa petite puce, visiblement déjà gaga d'elle!



Tous nos voeux de bonheur à Elisabeth et son amoureux Bryan McCormick! On vous envoie beaucoup d'amour et on espère que votre «wolfpack» va prendre de l'expansion au fil des ans puisque vous êtes vraiment cute ensemble.





Puisque les amoureux sont mignons à souhait, voici quelques photos d'eux!





