Elisabeth Rioux est maman pour la première fois et partage une magnifique vidéo!

Bébé Wolfie McCormick a vu le jour!

Le 8 juillet dernier, la fondatrice de Hoaka Swimwear, l'entrepreneure Elisabeth Rioux, annonçait qu'elle était en train d'accoucher... Et depuis ce temps, silence radio via ses réseaux sociaux, de quoi réellement donner la frousse à ses fans, qui sont habitués d'avoir des nouvelles continuelles d'elle, chaque jour!
 


Aujourd'hui, c'est avec bonheur qu'on apprend que tout va pour le mieux pour la nouvelle maman et sa petite princesse, Wolfie Mccormick! C'est via Instagram que la belle influenceuse nous a appris la grande nouvelle de la naissance de son tout premier enfant, le 8 juillet dernier à 22h16, après 23 heures de travail.

Fidèle à elle-même, Elisabeth a documenté sa grossesse et la naissance de sa fille sur sa chaîne YouTube, de quoi nous faire verser quelques larmes de bonheur...
 


Le fier nouveau papa a aussi partagé une adorable photo avec sa petite puce, visiblement déjà gaga d'elle!
 

 

Tous nos voeux de bonheur à Elisabeth et son amoureux Bryan McCormick! On vous envoie beaucoup d'amour et on espère que votre «wolfpack» va prendre de l'expansion au fil des ans puisque vous êtes vraiment cute ensemble.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Never been so pumped for everything i'm aiming at so far in my life. With my daughter on the way and my wifey by my side i couldn't ask for better support. Oh wait yup i could, but met some amazing young and talented people that have the same vision and ambition to change things around here and the way we look at the world. This is only the beginning of my life and i will be forever grateful for each and every step of my process. I've been blessed with so manu difficulties and troubles along the way. The showed me what it felt like to be broken. But even though i see this life threw a broken lens i'll never let go in my pursuit of helping others and finding my peace through every single obstacle and the people who say i can't. In the end, i life worth living is a life where you look back and replace i should of by i did and it was a hell of journey baby 🚀🙏❤️. @elisabethrioux and Baby W my #1's 🧬.

Une publication partagée par @ bryan_mcormick


Puisque les amoureux sont mignons à souhait, voici quelques photos d'eux! 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy easter from our family to yours 🐣 is it the moment I should start saying “first easter with our baby girl” on every holiday captions or am I supposed to wait till she’s born ? Can I do it twice ? 🤪 sending love to everyone spending the holiday alone, it could be worse.. you could be Luna today 🌙 🌸🤷🏼‍♀️💕 this is my dream team (only Royce and Maylie missing, wondering why they disappeared for the family photo 🤔) can’t wait till we are parents and we get to wear costumes everyday to make our princess happy, and obviously can’t wait till we have her wearing the worst costumes of all time just to look at those souvenirs when she’s a teenager and laugh all together .. omg life is so weirdly beautifully going fast 🥺🦢💕

Une publication partagée par Elisabeth Rioux 👙 (@elisabethrioux)


