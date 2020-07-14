Grant Imahara, une star de MythBusters, est décédé

Grant Imahara, l'une des vedettes de la populaire émission MythBusters (Les Stupéfiants), est décédé.

Il n'avait que 49 ans.

L'animateur américain était aussi ingénieur électrique, roboticien et spécialiste en effets spéciaux. Malheureusement, Grant Imahara s'est éteint subitement à la suite d'un anévrisme cérébral.

Après avoir appris la triste nouvelle, une autre star des Stupéfiants, Adam Savage, a rendu hommage à son ami et ancien collègue sur Twitter :

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.