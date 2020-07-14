Grant Imahara, une star de MythBusters, est décédé

Grant Imahara, l'une des vedettes de la populaire émission MythBusters (Les Stupéfiants), est décédé.
Il n'avait que 49 ans.
L'animateur américain était aussi ingénieur électrique, roboticien et spécialiste en effets spéciaux. Malheureusement, Grant Imahara s'est éteint subitement à la suite d'un anévrisme cérébral.
Après avoir appris la triste nouvelle, une autre star des Stupéfiants, Adam Savage, a rendu hommage à son ami et ancien collègue sur Twitter :
I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020
« Je suis en deuil. Je n'ai pas de mots. J'ai fait partie de deux grandes familles avec Grant Imahara pendant 22 ans. Grant était un ingénieur vraiment brillant et un artiste incroyable, mais aussi une PERSONNE tellement généreuse, facile d'approche et douce. Travailler avec Grant était vraiment amusant. Mon ami va me manquer. »
Grant Imahara avait joint MythBusters (Les Stupéfiants) lors de la troisième saison de l'émission. Il a ensuite quitté l'équipe en 2014.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Image
Outre ce projet, il a travaillé sur les effets spéciaux de nombreux succès cinématographiques des sagas La Matrice et Star Wars. On a également pu le voir dans le film Star Trek: Renegades en 2014.
