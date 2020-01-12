Patrice Godin dévoile son nouveau tatouage au poignet

Patrice Godin a immortalisé son voyage en Thaïlande d'une façon toute spéciale...

Eh oui, celui qu'on adoooore haïr dans la peau de Yanick Dubeau dans District 31 a passé les dernières semaines en vacances avec sa famille à découvrir les beautés de la Thaïlande.



Après nous avoir dévoilé une toute nouvelle tête (il a maintenant le coco rasé), Patrice a profité de son voyage pour ajouter un peu d'encre à son impressionnante collection de tatouages!

«Tatouage en Thaïlande. Je n’avais pas vraiment le temps de me faire tatouer une énorme pièce. Mon choix se serait porté sur un Suea Hiaw Lang* (Tiger looking back). J’y suis allé plus simplement. 🐅🙏🏻», dévoile-t-il via Instagram.





Voici son nouveau tatouage! Vous aimez?

«Le tatouage de patte de tigre signifie force et intrépidité. L'image peut être un symbole de réussite. Les traces de chats signifient la confiance en soi, la force et l'indépendance!»



Voyez plus de photos du voyage du comédien en famille!



