Patrice Godin dévoile son nouveau tatouage au poignet

Patrice Godin a immortalisé son voyage en Thaïlande d'une façon toute spéciale...
Eh oui, celui qu'on adoooore haïr dans la peau de Yanick Dubeau dans District 31 a passé les dernières semaines en vacances avec sa famille à découvrir les beautés de la Thaïlande.
Après nous avoir dévoilé une toute nouvelle tête (il a maintenant le coco rasé), Patrice a profité de son voyage pour ajouter un peu d'encre à son impressionnante collection de tatouages!
«Tatouage en Thaïlande. Je n’avais pas vraiment le temps de me faire tatouer une énorme pièce. Mon choix se serait porté sur un Suea Hiaw Lang* (Tiger looking back). J’y suis allé plus simplement. 🐅🙏🏻», dévoile-t-il via Instagram.
Tatouage en Thaïlande. Je n’avais pas vraiment le temps de me faire tatouer une énorme pièce. Mon choix se serait porté sur un Suea Hiaw Lang* (Tiger looking back). J’y suis allé plus simplement. 🐅🙏🏻🇹🇭 *A Suea Hiaw Lang, or “tiger looking back” represents protection from behind, as if something is watching your back. Most of the animal Yants have the attributes of that animal, the tiger has stealth, speed and power. This Yant is suitable for people with authority and respect. As well as giving the bearer a fearful aura, it also represents compassion and kindness. This Yant is said to be helpful in business negotiations, managing employees, finances and helps develop communication skills. It also protects against accidents or natural disasters. Apart from this, it is a very beautiful Yant. Thai people believe that those who are born in the year of the tiger are very strong by nature, and this Yant is often used to change a person’s life from bad to good. This Yant is most popular with military personnel, police, businessmen and politicians. It is said that the tiger looking back is best suited to those who are highly respected in the community. This Yant is one that demands a lot from the bearer. He or she must be a responsible and caring person and use their authority in a positive way.
Voici son nouveau tatouage! Vous aimez?
«Le tatouage de patte de tigre signifie force et intrépidité. L'image peut être un symbole de réussite. Les traces de chats signifient la confiance en soi, la force et l'indépendance!»
Voyez plus de photos du voyage du comédien en famille!
