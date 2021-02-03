Golden Globes 2021 : découvrez la liste complète des nominations!

La liste complète des nominations des Golden Globes 2021 a été dévoilée aujourd'hui!
Ce prestigieux gala américain célèbre ce qui s'est fait de meilleur au cinéma et à la télévision au cours de la dernière année. Les films et les acteurs qui y sont nommés nous donnent souvent un aperçu des Oscars.
Tina Fey et Amy Poehler animeront la cérémonie depuis New York et Los Angeles. Rappelons qu'en raison de la pandémie de COVID-19, le gala qui a normalement lieu le premier dimanche de janvier a été reporté au 28 février.
Cette année, le géant Netflix domine la liste des finalistes avec 22 nominations en cinéma et 20 en télévision!
Voici la liste complète des nommés aux Golden Globes 2021 :
Cinéma
Meilleur film dramatique
The Father
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Meilleure comédie ou film musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Meilleur acteur dans une comédie ou un film musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Meilleure actrice dans une comédie ou un film musical
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love
Meilleur réalisateur
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans un film
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Meilleur scénario
Mank
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
Télévision
Meilleure série dramatique
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Meilleure série comique
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Meilleur téléfilm ou mini-série
Normal People
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm ou mini-série
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm ou mini-série
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, mini-série ou un téléfilm
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
C'est à ne pas manquer le 28 février prochain!
Dans la dernière année, plusieurs cérémonies de remise de prix ont dû s'adapter aux consignes sanitaire, autant au Québec qu'à l'international. C'est d'ailleurs le cas du Gala Les Olivier, repoussé en mars, et de la soirée des Oscars 2021, officiellement reportée en avril.
D'ailleurs, la liste complète des nominations du Gala Les Olivier 2021 a été dévoilée ce lundi par Radio-Canada. Découvrez les finalistes ici!
