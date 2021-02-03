Golden Globes 2021 : découvrez la liste complète des nominations!

La liste complète des nominations des Golden Globes 2021 a été dévoilée aujourd'hui!

Ce prestigieux gala américain célèbre ce qui s'est fait de meilleur au cinéma et à la télévision au cours de la dernière année. Les films et les acteurs qui y sont nommés nous donnent souvent un aperçu des Oscars.

Tina Fey et Amy Poehler animeront la cérémonie depuis New York et Los Angeles. Rappelons qu'en raison de la pandémie de COVID-19, le gala qui a normalement lieu le premier dimanche de janvier a été reporté au 28 février.



Cette année, le géant Netflix domine la liste des finalistes avec 22 nominations en cinéma et 20 en télévision!



Voici la liste complète des nommés aux Golden Globes 2021 :

Cinéma

Meilleur film dramatique

The Father

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian



Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Meilleure comédie ou film musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom



Meilleur acteur dans une comédie ou un film musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs



Meilleure actrice dans une comédie ou un film musical

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love

Meilleur réalisateur

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans un film

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Meilleur scénario

Mank

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Soul

Tenet



Télévision

Meilleure série dramatique

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched



Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Meilleure série comique

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Meilleur téléfilm ou mini-série

Normal People

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox



Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm ou mini-série

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm ou mini-série

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, mini-série ou un téléfilm

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing



C'est à ne pas manquer le 28 février prochain!



Dans la dernière année, plusieurs cérémonies de remise de prix ont dû s'adapter aux consignes sanitaire, autant au Québec qu'à l'international. C'est d'ailleurs le cas du Gala Les Olivier, repoussé en mars, et de la soirée des Oscars 2021, officiellement reportée en avril.



D'ailleurs, la liste complète des nominations du Gala Les Olivier 2021 a été dévoilée ce lundi par Radio-Canada. Découvrez les finalistes ici!



Vous aimerez aussi :