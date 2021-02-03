Facebook Twitter Instagram
Golden Globes 2021 : découvrez la liste complète des nominations!

La liste complète des nominations des Golden Globes 2021 a été dévoilée aujourd'hui!

Ce prestigieux gala américain célèbre ce qui s'est fait de meilleur au cinéma et à la télévision au cours de la dernière année. Les films et les acteurs qui y sont nommés nous donnent souvent un aperçu des Oscars. 

Tina Fey et Amy Poehler animeront la cérémonie depuis New York et Los Angeles. Rappelons qu'en raison de la pandémie de COVID-19, le gala qui a normalement lieu le premier dimanche de janvier a été reporté au 28 février.

Cette année, le géant Netflix domine la liste des finalistes avec 22 nominations en cinéma et 20 en télévision!

Voici la liste complète des nommés aux Golden Globes 2021 : 

Cinéma

Meilleur film dramatique

The Father

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7


Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique

Riz AhmedSound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony HopkinsThe Father

Gary OldmanMank

Tahar RahimThe Mauritanian
 

Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique

Viola DavisMa Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra DayThe United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa KirbyPieces of a Woman

Frances McDormandNomadland

Carey MulliganPromising Young Woman

 

Meilleure comédie ou film musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom
 

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie ou un film musical

Sacha Baron CohenBorat Subsequent Moviefilm

James CordenThe Prom

Lin-Manuel MirandaHamilton

Dev PatelThe Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy SambergPalm Springs
 

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie ou un film musical

Maria BakalovaBorat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate HudsonMusic

Michelle PfeifferFrench Exit

Rosamund PikeI Care a Lot

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love

 

Meilleur réalisateur

Emerald FennellPromising Young Woman

David FincherMank

Regina KingOne Night in Miami

Aaron SorkinThe Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé ZhaoNomadland

 

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans un film

Sacha Baron CohenThe Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel KaluuyaJudas and the Black Messiah

Jared LetoThe Little Things

Bill MurrayOn the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr.One Night in Miami

 

Meilleur scénario

Mank

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Soul

Tenet
 

Télévision 

Meilleure série dramatique

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched
 

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Olivia ColmanThe Crown

Jodie ComerKilling Eve

Emma CorrinThe Crown

Laura LinneyOzark

Sarah PaulsonRatched

 

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jason BatemanOzark

Josh O’ConnorThe Crown

Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul

Al PacinoHunters

Matthew RhysPerry Mason

 

Meilleure série comique

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

 

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Lily CollinsEmily in Paris

Kaley CuocoThe Flight Attendant

Elle FanningThe Great

Jane LevyZoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’HaraSchitt’s Creek

 

Meilleur téléfilm ou mini-série

Normal People

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox
 

Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm ou mini-série

Bryan CranstonYour Honor

Jeff DanielsThe Comey Rule

Hugh GrantThe Undoing

Ethan HawkeThe Good Lord Bird

Mark RuffaloI Know This Much Is True


Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm ou mini-série

Cate BlanchettMrs. America

Daisy Edgar-JonesNormal People

Shira HaasUnorthodox

Nicole KidmanThe Undoing

Anya Taylor-JoyThe Queen’s Gambit

 

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, mini-série ou un téléfilm

John BoyegaSmall Axe

Brendan GleesonThe Comey Rule

Dan LevySchitt’s Creek

Jim ParsonsHollywood

Donald SutherlandThe Undoing


C'est à ne pas manquer le 28 février prochain!

Dans la dernière année, plusieurs cérémonies de remise de prix ont dû s'adapter aux consignes sanitaire, autant au Québec qu'à l'international. C'est d'ailleurs le cas du Gala Les Olivierrepoussé en mars, et de la soirée des Oscars 2021officiellement reportée en avril.

D'ailleurs, la liste complète des nominations du Gala Les Olivier 2021 a été dévoilée ce lundi par Radio-Canada. Découvrez les finalistes ici!

