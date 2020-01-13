Joker en tête des nominations des Oscars 2020

Les nominations pour la 92e cérémonie des Oscars ont été révélées lundi matin.



Le film Joker, mettant en vedette Joaquin Phoenix, se trouve en tête des nominations avec 11.



Les longs métrages de fiction Ford vs Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once upon a Time... in Hollywood et Parasite sont finalistes pour l'obtention de l'Oscar du Meilleur film.



Le court métrage de fiction québécois Brotherhood, réalisé par la montréalaise Meryam Joobeur, fait aussi parti des finalistes.



Voici quelques-unes des nominations à la prestigieuse cérémonie :



Meilleur film

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite





Meilleur réalisateur

Martin Scorcese, The Irishman

Todd Philipps, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Joon-ho Bong, Parasite





Meilleur acteur

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes





Meilleur actrice

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy





Meilleur acteur de soutien

Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman





Meilleur actrice de soutien

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell



Meilleur scénario original

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite



Meilleur scénario adapté

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Meilleur film de langue étrangère

Honeyland

Parasite

Corpus Christie

Pain and Glory

Les Miserables







Meilleur montage

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabit

Joker

Parasite





Meilleure chanson

«I'm Donna Love Me Again», Rocketman

«I'm Standing With You», Breaktrough

«Into The Unknown», Frozen 2

«Stand Up», Harriet

«I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4





Meilleure trame sonore

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker

Joker





Meilleure direction artistique

The Irishman

1917

Once upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Jojo Rabit





Meilleurs effets spéciaux

Avengers : Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker

1917

Découvrez maintenant la liste complète des nominations. La 92e cérémonie des Oscars aura lieu à Los Angeles le 9 février prochain.