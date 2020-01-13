Joker en tête des nominations des Oscars 2020

Les nominations pour la 92e cérémonie des Oscars ont été révélées lundi matin.
Le film Joker, mettant en vedette Joaquin Phoenix, se trouve en tête des nominations avec 11.
Les longs métrages de fiction Ford vs Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once upon a Time... in Hollywood et Parasite sont finalistes pour l'obtention de l'Oscar du Meilleur film.
Le court métrage de fiction québécois Brotherhood, réalisé par la montréalaise Meryam Joobeur, fait aussi parti des finalistes.
Voici quelques-unes des nominations à la prestigieuse cérémonie :
Meilleur film
Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Meilleur réalisateur
Martin Scorcese, The Irishman
Todd Philipps, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Joon-ho Bong, Parasite
Meilleur acteur
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Meilleur actrice
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Meilleur acteur de soutien
Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Meilleur actrice de soutien
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Meilleur scénario original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Meilleur scénario adapté
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Meilleur film de langue étrangère
Honeyland
Parasite
Corpus Christie
Pain and Glory
Les Miserables
Meilleur montage
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabit
Joker
Parasite
Meilleure chanson
«I'm Donna Love Me Again», Rocketman
«I'm Standing With You», Breaktrough
«Into The Unknown», Frozen 2
«Stand Up», Harriet
«I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4
Meilleure trame sonore
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker
Joker
Meilleure direction artistique
The Irishman
1917
Once upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Jojo Rabit
Meilleurs effets spéciaux
Avengers : Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker
1917
Découvrez maintenant la liste complète des nominations. La 92e cérémonie des Oscars aura lieu à Los Angeles le 9 février prochain.