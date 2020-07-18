Mariage en toute intimité pour la princesse Beatrice

Pam, pam, pam, pammmmm!
La princesse Beatrice, petite-fille de la reine Elisabeth II et fille du prince Andrew, et son fiancé Edoardo, se sont dit «Oui, je le veux!» hier lors d'une cérémonie intime organisée au château de Windsor.
Initialement prévu le 29 mai à Londres, le mariage de Beatrice d’York et son amoureux, l’homme d’affaires italien Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, avait malheureusement été reporté en raison de la pandémie de COVID-19. Aucune nouvelle date n'avait été communiquée par la suite, laissant les fans dans le flou...
À la surprise générale, la famille royale a dévoilé deux magnifiques clichés du grand jour via Instagram! La princesse Beatrice (31 ans) portait une magnifique robe vintage Norman Hartnell.
(N'oubliez pas de faire défiler à gauche pour découvrir une deuxième photo!)
La reine (94 ans), son époux, le prince Philip (99 ans), ainsi que la famille proche de la jeune femme, se sont réunis hier lors d'une cérémonie en toute intimité à la chapelle royale de Windsor.
Tous nos voeux de bonheur aux nouveaux mariés!
Luc Castel/Getty Images
