Bébé à bord!

Gigi Hadid et Zayn Malik vont être parents pour la première fois. Eh oui, le couple attend son premier enfant ensemble et, selon TMZ, la belle mannequin en serait déjà à 20 semaines de grossesse!



Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images



Les amoureux sont en couple depuis plusieurs années déjà et leur relation on and off n'a pas manqué de faire les choux gras de la presse! Le couple a d'ailleurs rompu l'an dernier, avant de se rabibocher ensemble pour la St-Valentin, en février cette année.





Gigi a célébré ses 25 ans en famille le week-end dernier, accompagnée de son amoureux musicien (âgé de 27 ans) ainsi que sa soeur top modèle Bella Hadid!





Pssst! Du côté du Québec, la belle Léa Clermont-Dion a annoncé hier qu'elle attendait la cigogne pour la deuxième fois. Découvrez son adorable baby bump juste ICI!



