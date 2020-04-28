Bébé à bord!
Gigi Hadid et Zayn Malik vont être parents pour la première fois. Eh oui, le couple attend son premier enfant ensemble et, selon TMZ, la belle mannequin en serait déjà à 20 semaines de grossesse!
Les amoureux sont en couple depuis plusieurs années déjà et leur relation on and off n'a pas manqué de faire les choux gras de la presse! Le couple a d'ailleurs rompu l'an dernier, avant de se rabibocher ensemble pour la St-Valentin, en février cette année.
Gigi a célébré ses 25 ans en famille le week-end dernier, accompagnée de son amoureux musicien (âgé de 27 ans) ainsi que sa soeur top modèle Bella Hadid!
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰
Découvrez d'ailleurs 25 clichés très sexy de la star pour souligner ses 25 ans!
Pssst! Du côté du Québec, la belle Léa Clermont-Dion a annoncé hier qu'elle attendait la cigogne pour la deuxième fois. Découvrez son adorable baby bump juste ICI!
