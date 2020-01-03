Facebook Twitter Instagram
logo enVedette
  1. Accueil
  2. International
  3. Musique
  4. Lady Gaga aperçue en train d'embrasser un mystérieux inconnu

Lady Gaga aperçue en train d'embrasser un mystérieux inconnu

Lady Gaga serait-elle de nouveau en amour? Il se pourrait très bien que oui!

La célèbre chanteuse a passé un nouvel an très romantique à Las Vegas avec un mystérieux inconnu. Selon certaines sources, l'homme en question se prénommerait Michael

Voyez ci-dessous une vidéo de la diva en train d'embrasser passionnément sa nouvelle flamme au populaire restaurant NoMad : 
 

 

Lady Gaga a également été filmée par plusieurs fans à la fin de la soirée, main dans la main avec le même homme...
 

 

Rappelons que Lady Gaga a rompu ses fiançailles avec Christian Carino en février 2019. Puis à l'été, elle a officialisé sa relation amoureuse avec son ingénieur du son Dan Horton. Il semblerait maintenant que quelqu'un d'autre ait volé son coeur!
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Une publication partagée par Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) le



Vous aimerez aussi