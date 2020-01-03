Lady Gaga aperçue en train d'embrasser un mystérieux inconnu

Lady Gaga serait-elle de nouveau en amour? Il se pourrait très bien que oui!



La célèbre chanteuse a passé un nouvel an très romantique à Las Vegas avec un mystérieux inconnu. Selon certaines sources, l'homme en question se prénommerait Michael.

Voyez ci-dessous une vidéo de la diva en train d'embrasser passionnément sa nouvelle flamme au populaire restaurant NoMad :



Count it. @BrianNewmanNY @ladygaga #VegasNYE and no ID yet on Gaga’s partner here ... pic.twitter.com/rdCq4AY1cy

Lady Gaga a également été filmée par plusieurs fans à la fin de la soirée, main dans la main avec le même homme...



just saw Gaga come out of the hotel with her new boyfriend, she was snatched but also super drunk 😭 pic.twitter.com/aLTliOUO5n