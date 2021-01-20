Lady Gaga: voyez son émouvante performance à l'investiture de Joe Biden

Lady Gaga a chanté l'hymne national américain, aujourd'hui lors de la cérémonie d'investiture du président Joe Biden et de la vice-président Kamala Harris.
Avec son timbre unique et sa voix puissante, l'artiste a fait vibrer les téléspectateurs du monde entier. Pour l'occasion, Lady Gaga était vêtue d'une longue robe noire et rouge sertie d'un oiseau doré. Avec sa couronne de cheveux tressés, la superstar avait l'air d'une reine!
Voici l'émouvante performance de Lady Gaga lors de la cérémonie d'investiture de Joe Biden et Kamala Harris :
Sur Twitter, la chanteuse a déclaré être honorée de pouvoir participer à ce moment historique :
Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021
My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021
« Chanter notre hymne national pour les Américains est un honneur pour moi. Je vais chanter durant une cérémonie, une transition, un moment de changement, entre le président des États-Unis 45 et 46. Pour moi, ça a une profonde signification.
Mon intention est de prendre conscience de notre passé, de guérir pour notre présent, et d’être passionnée pour le futur où nous travaillerons ensemble avec amour. Je vais chanter pour le coeur de tous ceux qui vivent dans ce pays. Amitié et respect, Lady Gaga. »
Elle a aussi dévoilé la signification de l'oiseau doré cousu sur sa robe :
A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021
« Une colombe portant une branche d'olivier. Puissions-nous tous faire la paix les uns avec les autres. »
Rappelons que cette cérémonie est historique car Kamala Harris est devenue la première femme vice-présidente des États-Unis! Vous pouvez découvrir qui est cette politicienne de 56 ans adorée du public, et revoir 15 superbes photos d'elle dès maintenant!
On vous invite également à revoir les photos de Donald Trump lorsqu'il a quitté la Maison-Blanche, plus tôt aujourd'hui.
