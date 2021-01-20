Lady Gaga: voyez son émouvante performance à l'investiture de Joe Biden

Lady Gaga a chanté l'hymne national américain, aujourd'hui lors de la cérémonie d'investiture du président Joe Biden et de la vice-président Kamala Harris.

Avec son timbre unique et sa voix puissante, l'artiste a fait vibrer les téléspectateurs du monde entier. Pour l'occasion, Lady Gaga était vêtue d'une longue robe noire et rouge sertie d'un oiseau doré. Avec sa couronne de cheveux tressés, la superstar avait l'air d'une reine!

Voici l'émouvante performance de Lady Gaga lors de la cérémonie d'investiture de Joe Biden et Kamala Harris :

Sur Twitter, la chanteuse a déclaré être honorée de pouvoir participer à ce moment historique :

Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning.

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸