  4. Lady Gaga: voyez son émouvante performance à l'investiture de Joe Biden

Lady Gaga a chanté l'hymne national américain, aujourd'hui lors de la cérémonie d'investiture du président Joe Biden et de la vice-président Kamala Harris

Avec son timbre unique et sa voix puissante, l'artiste a fait vibrer les téléspectateurs du monde entier. Pour l'occasion, Lady Gaga était vêtue d'une longue robe noire et rouge sertie d'un oiseau doré. Avec sa couronne de cheveux tressés, la superstar avait l'air d'une reine!

Voici l'émouvante performance de Lady Gaga lors de la cérémonie d'investiture de Joe Biden et Kamala Harris

Sur Twitter, la chanteuse a déclaré être honorée de pouvoir participer à ce moment historique : 

« Chanter notre hymne national pour les Américains est un honneur pour moi. Je vais chanter durant une cérémonie, une transition, un moment de changement, entre le président des États-Unis 45 et 46. Pour moi, ça a une profonde signification.

Mon intention est de prendre conscience de notre passé, de guérir pour notre présent, et d’être passionnée pour le futur où nous travaillerons ensemble avec amour. Je vais chanter pour le coeur de tous ceux qui vivent dans ce pays. Amitié et respect, Lady Gaga. »

Elle a aussi dévoilé la signification de l'oiseau doré cousu sur sa robe : 

« Une colombe portant une branche d'olivier. Puissions-nous tous faire la paix les uns avec les autres. »

Rappelons que cette cérémonie est historique car Kamala Harris est devenue la première femme vice-présidente des États-Unis! Vous pouvez découvrir qui est cette politicienne de 56 ans adorée du public, et revoir 15 superbes photos d'elle dès maintenant

On vous invite également à revoir les photos de Donald Trump lorsqu'il a quitté la Maison-Blanche, plus tôt aujourd'hui. 

 

