6 photos de P.K. Subban et sa douce Lindsey Vonn
P.K. Subban et Lindsey Vonn font partie de ces couples du showbiz qu’on adore suivre. Les deux sportifs au quotidien pas ennuyant sont magnifiques et resplendissants chaque fois qu’ils posent fièrement ensemble.
Vous aimerez aussi :
- MAUVAISE NOUVELLE POUR PK SUBBAN ET SON AMOUREUSE LINDSEY VONN
- PK SUBBAN FAIT UN DON DE 50 000 $ US À LA FILLE DE GEORGE FLOYD
- P.K. SUBBAN VIENT EN AIDE AUX ENFANTS MALADES
- P.K. SUBBAN: VOYEZ UNE SUBLIME PHOTO DE SA BLONDE EN BIKINI
- P.K. SUBBAN ET SA BLONDE FOLLEMENT EN AMOUR SUR LE TAPIS ROUGE
- ELLEN DEGENERES TESTÉE POSITIVE À LA COVID-19
- MADONNA PARTAGE DE RARES IMAGES AVEC SES 6 ENFANTS!
- JULIE SNYDER ÉPATE AVEC DEUX SUPERBES LOOKS COLORÉS!