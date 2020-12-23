Facebook Twitter Instagram
logo enVedette
  1. Accueil
  2. Vidéos
  3. 6 photos de P.K. Subban et sa douce Lindsey Vonn

6 photos de P.K. Subban et sa douce Lindsey Vonn

P.K. Subban et Lindsey Vonn font partie de ces couples du showbiz qu’on adore suivre. Les deux sportifs au quotidien pas ennuyant sont magnifiques et resplendissants chaque fois qu’ils posent fièrement ensemble.

Vous aimerez aussi 

Recettes

  • Soupe thaï au curry et boulettes de viande

    Soupe thaï au curry et boulettes de viande
    Temps: 40 min. Portions: 4 à 6
    porc haché, oignons verts, gingembre haché, ail, huile végétale, pâte de curry rouge, lait de coco, bouillon de poulet, sauce au poisson, sauce soya, Nouilles de riz épaisses, Légumes au choix: courge rôtie en dés, brocolis vapeur, bok choy coupé en deux, rubans de carottes, etc., Jus de lime, Coriandre fraîche, Sel et poivre du moulin
Découvrez fraichementpresse.ca