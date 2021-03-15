Oscars 2021 : découvrez la liste des nominations!

La liste des nominations des Oscars 2021 a été dévoilée aujourd'hui!

Tel que mentionné précédemment sur enVedette, le prestigieux gala a été reporté au 25 avril cette année en raison de la pandémie de COVID-19.

La cérémonie sera diffusée en direct depuis de multiples sites, dont l’emblématique Dolby Theatre à Hollywood.

C'est Steven Soderbergh, le réalisateur de Contagion, qui animera la 93e soirée des Oscars.

Parmi les films qui récoltent le plus de nominations, on compte Mank de David Fincher. Ce long métrage mettant en vedette Gary Oldman et Amanda Seyfried est nommé à dix reprises.

On retrouve également deux femmes nommées dans la catégorie du meilleur scénario : Chloe Zhao pour Nomadland, et Emerald Fennell pour Promising Young Woman.

Voici la liste complète de nominations des Oscars 2021 :

Meilleur film :

- The Father

- Judas and The Black Messiah

- Mank

- Minari

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- Les 7 de Chicago



Meilleur réalisateur :

- Another Round de Thomas Vinterberg

- Mank de David Fincher

- Minari de Lee Isaac Chung

- Nomadland de Chloé Zhao

- Promising Young Woman d'Emerald Fennell

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle principal :

- Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

- Gary Oldman (Mank)

- Steven Yeun (Minari)

Meilleure actrice dans un rôle principal :

- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

- Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)

- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Meilleur second rôle féminin :

- Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)

- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

- Olivia Coleman (The Father)

- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

- Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

Meilleur second rôle masculin :

- Sacha Baron Cohen (Les 7 de Chicago)

- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and The Black Messiah)

- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami...)

- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and The Black Messiah)

Meilleure musique de film :

- Da 5 Bloods

- Mank

- Minari

- News of the World

- Soul

Meilleure chanson originale :

- Fight For You (Judas and the Black Messiah)

- Hear My Voice (Les 7 de Chicago)

- Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga)

- Io Si (Seen)

- Speak Now (One Night in Miami...)

Meilleur film étranger :

- Another Round (Danemark)

- Better Days (Hong Kong)

- Collective (Roumanie)

- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisie)

- Qui Vadis, Aida ? (Bosnie-Herzégovine)

Meilleur court métrage documentaire :

- Colette

- A Concerto is a Conversation

- Do Not Split

- Hunger Ward

- A Love Song For Latasha

Meilleur scénario original :

- Judas and The Black Messiah

- Minari

- Promissing Young Woman

- Sound Of Metal

- The Trial of The Chicago Seven

Meilleure adaptation :

- Borat 2

- The Father

- Nomadland

- One Night In Miami...

- The White Tiger

Meilleur documentaire :

- Collective

- Crip Camp

- The Mole Agent

- My Octopus Teacher

- Time

Meilleur court-métrage :

- Feeling Through

- The Letter Toom

- The Present

- Two Distant Strangers

- White Eye

Meilleur son

- Greyhound

- Mank

- News Of The World

- Soul

- Sound of Metal

Meilleur Film d'animation

- Onward

- Over The Moon

- A Shaun The Sheep Movie : Farmageddon

- Soul

- Wolfwalkers



Meilleur court métrage d'animation :

- Burrow

- Genius Loci

- If Anything Happen I Love You

- Opera

- Yes-People

Meilleurs décors :

- The Father

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- News of the World

- Tenet



Meilleure photographie :

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Mank

- News of The World

- Nomadland

- Les 7 de Chicago



Meilleurs costumes :

- Emma

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- Mulan

- Pinocchio



Meilleurs effets spéciaux :

- Love and Monsters

- The Midnight Sky

- Mulan

- The One And Only Ivan

- Tenet



Meilleur maquillage et coiffure :

- Emma

- Hillbilly Elegy

- Mank

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Pinocchio



Meilleur montage :

- The Father

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- Les 7 de Chicago

Vous aimerez aussi: